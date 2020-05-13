Mercoledì 13 Maggio 2020 | 19:25

Rome
Phase 2: Facemask problem solved says Arcuri

Rome
Soccer: Serie A wants to restart June 13

Rome
Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

Milan
Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

Bologna
12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

Rome
1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Rome
1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

Savona
Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

Vatican City
Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

Rome
Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari:
LecceIl caso in Salento
Patù, 5 ragazzini senza mascherina multati dai cc, l'ira del parroco: «Vergogna questo è abuso di potere»

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, hanno droga, armi e munizioni: arrestati padre e figlio

TarantoOpere pubbliche
Taranto, via libera alle linee per bus elettrici veloci (Brt)

BariL'appello
Estate a Bari con la Fase 2, Decaro: «Linee guida per le spiagge? Sono quasi impossibili»

BrindisiLa storia
Giornata dell'infermiere, da Fasano in Emilia: «Stare accanto ai malati è quasi una vocazione»

FoggiaLa storia
Dal Marocco a Foggia per studiare: El Mehdi è stato ammesso in una prestigiosa università Usa

BatIl fatto
Barletta, denunciò l'assenza di misure anti Covid: licenziato un operaio

Materadroga
Metaponto, a spasso con mezzo chilo di marijuana nello zaino: 19enne arrestato

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Rome

Deal between suppliers and pharmacies announces commissioner

Rome, May 13 - A deal between suppliers and pharmacies on distributing and selling coronavirus facemasks at the government-set price of 50 cents plus VAT has solved "one of the most significant problems" of phase two of the emergency, Extraordinary Commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Wednesday. A shortage of facemasks had caused a row, and the government agreed Tuesday they can also be sold at tobacconists.

