Phase 2: Facemask problem solved says Arcuri
Rome
13 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 13 - A deal between suppliers and pharmacies on distributing and selling coronavirus facemasks at the government-set price of 50 cents plus VAT has solved "one of the most significant problems" of phase two of the emergency, Extraordinary Commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Wednesday. A shortage of facemasks had caused a row, and the government agreed Tuesday they can also be sold at tobacconists.
