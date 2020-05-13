Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)
Rome
13 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 13 - Attacks on doctors have risen, while 80% of cases go unreported, the Anaao Assomed trade union of hospital doctors said Wednesday. Psychiatrists lead the way for increased number of attacks, followed by ER doctors, the union said. The survey covered some 2,059 doctors in the January-February period. Some 55% of doctors said they personally had been the victims of violence.
