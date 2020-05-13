Mercoledì 13 Maggio 2020 | 17:41

Rome
Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

Milan
Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

Bologna
12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

Rome
1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Rome
1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

Savona
Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

Vatican City
Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

Rome
Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

Rome
270,000 firms risk shutting down - Confcommercio (5)

Rome
Likely to be able to move between regions from June 1-Sileri

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
Taranto#tisuoniAMOvicino
Taranto, Orchestra magna Grecia, concerti in videochiamata

BariL'appello
Estate a Bari con la Fase 2, Decaro: «Linee guida per le spiagge? Sono quasi impossibili»

BrindisiLa storia
Giornata dell'infermiere, da Fasano in Emilia: «Stare accanto ai malati è quasi una vocazione»

LecceA Cavallino
Lutto nella politica salentina: addio all'onorevole Gorgoni, aveva 86 anni

FoggiaLa storia
Dal Marocco a Foggia per studiare: El Mehdi è stato ammesso in una prestigiosa università Usa

BatIl fatto
Barletta, denunciò l'assenza di misure anti Covid: licenziato un operaio

Materadroga
Metaponto, a spasso con mezzo chilo di marijuana nello zaino: 19enne arrestato

PotenzaAndamento contagio
Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 578 test 2 positivi entrambi di Lavello e 11 guariti

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 2 positivi di Lavello su 578 test e 11 nuovi guariti. Bardi: «Per ripartire aspettiamo linee guida del governo»

 

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Coronavirus Puglia, dati sempre più bassi: 11 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi

Rome

Attacks on doctors up, 80% of cases unreported (5)

Survey of Jan-Feb period, psychiatrists top poll

Rome, May 13 - Attacks on doctors have risen, while 80% of cases go unreported, the Anaao Assomed trade union of hospital doctors said Wednesday. Psychiatrists lead the way for increased number of attacks, followed by ER doctors, the union said. The survey covered some 2,059 doctors in the January-February period. Some 55% of doctors said they personally had been the victims of violence.

