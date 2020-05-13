1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan
Rome
13 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 13 - An EU Recovery Fund worth at least one billion euros must be set up in the "coming months" to aid recovery from the coronavirus crisis, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. He said the fund should boost private investment to support struggling businesses. Gentiloni said the coronavirus-induced recession posed "an existential threat to the foundations of the Union".
