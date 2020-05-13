Mercoledì 13 Maggio 2020 | 15:52

Milan
Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan

 
Bologna
12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

 
Rome
1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

1 bn EU Recovery Fund needed soon says Gentiloni (5)

 
Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

 
Rome
1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

 
Savona
Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

 
Vatican City
Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

 
Rome
Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

 
Rome
270,000 firms risk shutting down - Confcommercio (5)

270,000 firms risk shutting down - Confcommercio (5)

 
Rome
Likely to be able to move between regions from June 1-Sileri

Likely to be able to move between regions from June 1-Sileri

 
Rome
Rules for restaurants: no buffets, 4-metres per client

Rules for restaurants: no buffets, 4-metres per client

 

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

BariL'annuncio
Bari, riapre l'ufficio per pass Zsr e Ztl ma solo su prenotazione: ecco come fare

Bari, riapre l'ufficio per pass Zsr e Ztl ma solo su prenotazione: ecco come fare

 
LecceObiettivo sicurezza
Lecce, i contagi restano a zero: si va verso la riapertura dei mercati

Lecce, i contagi restano a zero: si va verso la riapertura dei mercati

 
FoggiaLa storia
Dal Marocco a Foggia per studiare: El Mehdi è stato ammesso in una prestigiosa università Usa

Dal Marocco a Foggia per studiare: El Mehdi è stato ammesso in una prestigiosa università Usa

 
BatIl fatto
Barletta, denunciò l'assenza di misure anti Covid: licenziato un operaio

Barletta, denunciò l'assenza di misure anti Covid: licenziato un operaio

 
Materadroga
Metaponto, a spasso con mezzo chilo di marijuana nello zaino: 19enne arrestato

Metaponto, a spasso con mezzo chilo di marijuana nello zaino: 19enne arrestato

 
Tarantol'operazione
Lizzano, rubarono in negozi durante lockdown e picchiarono un uomo, 5 in manette

Lizzano, rubarono in negozi durante lockdown e picchiarono un uomo, 5 in manette

 
PotenzaAndamento contagio
Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 578 test 2 positivi entrambi di Lavello e 11 guariti

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 2 positivi di Lavello su 578 test e 11 nuovi guariti. Bardi: «Per ripartire aspettiamo linee guida del governo»

 
Brindisispaccio
Ceglie Messapica, nasconde dosi di cocaina nel muretto a secco: arrestato 49enne

Ceglie Messapica, nasconde dosi di cocaina nel muretto a secco: arrestato 49enne

 

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne Lo sfogo:«Fatto squallido»

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne. Lo sfogo: «Fatto squallido»

Bologna

12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

In Bologna, Florence and Milan

12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

Bologna, May 13 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 12 anarchists in Bologna, Florence and Milan over alleged "acts of terror" including an arson attack in Bologna, violent protests against the opening of new migrant centres, and prison protests amid the coronavirus emergency. The 12 have been charged with committing "acts of violence with terrorist purposes, and subversion of the democratic order". They allegedly also "constituted a terrorist association that spread material instigating an anti-State campaign".

