12 anarchists arrested for 'terror attacks' (4)

13 Maggio 2020
Bologna, May 13 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 12 anarchists in Bologna, Florence and Milan over alleged "acts of terror" including an arson attack in Bologna, violent protests against the opening of new migrant centres, and prison protests amid the coronavirus emergency. The 12 have been charged with committing "acts of violence with terrorist purposes, and subversion of the democratic order". They allegedly also "constituted a terrorist association that spread material instigating an anti-State campaign".
