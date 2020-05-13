Coronavirus: Armani moves show from Paris to Milan
Milan
13 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 13 - Giorgio Armani has moved his next show from Paris to Milan to help the local economy recover from the coronavirus. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala thanked the Milan-born designer saying "I want to thank a great Milanese, Giorgio Armani, King Giorgio as many call him, for announcing that the next show of Armani Privé will take place in Milan rather than Paris. "That's the way to do it, thanks Giorgio".
