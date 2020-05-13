Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Rome, May 13 - Italy's sporting facilities are to be reopened after the coronavirus lockdown by May 25, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Wednesday. If possible, they would be reopened before that date, he said. Spadafora said the sector would get a total of around a billion euros in resources. Soccer will only restart if safety measures are complied with, he said. The minister called a "web marathon session" with young people for the start of June.