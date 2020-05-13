Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi
Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche
Rome
13 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 13 - Italy's sporting facilities are to be reopened after the coronavirus lockdown by May 25, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Wednesday. If possible, they would be reopened before that date, he said. Spadafora said the sector would get a total of around a billion euros in resources. Soccer will only restart if safety measures are complied with, he said. The minister called a "web marathon session" with young people for the start of June.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su