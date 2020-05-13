Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

Savona, May 13 - A sailor reprimanded for sinking a boat on Wednesday stabbed a person in the port offices at Finale Ligure near Savona in Liguria before setting fire to the building. The man had entered the office with a canister of petrol and a knife, then kidnapped four people before stabbing one of them and torching the premises. He was arrested. Carabinieri said he had already told staff he would "get his revenge" on them on Tuesday.