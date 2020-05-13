1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

Rome, May 13 - The first out of almost 400 Mafia bosses recently released from jail to house arrest for health reasons amid the coronavirus emergency on Wednesday returned to his cell under a government decree spurred by a wave of criticism of Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede. Antonino Sacco, 65, is serving time for mafia association and extortion. The government last week passed the decree which urges detention judges to re-assess the mass releases. The centre-right opposition has filed a no-confidence motion in Bonafede because of the releases, and a controversy regarding the failure to appoint anti-mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo as head of the Italian prison system.