Rome
Sporting facilities to be reopened by May 25 - Spadafora

Rome
1st of 400 released mafia bosses returns to jail (5)

Savona
Sailor stabs person, torches port offices near Savona (6)

Vatican City
Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

Rome
Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

Rome
270,000 firms risk shutting down - Confcommercio (5)

Rome
Likely to be able to move between regions from June 1-Sileri

Rome
Rules for restaurants: no buffets, 4-metres per client

Rome
Beaches open but with precise anti-contagion rules

Rome
Conte cabinet set to sign off 55-bn 'relaunch decree'

Rome
Coronavirus: 1,402 new cases in Italy, deaths up 172

Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Tarantol'operazione
Lizzano, rubarono in negozi durante lockdown e picchiarono un uomo, 5 in manette

PotenzaAndamento contagio
Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 578 test 2 positivi entrambi di Lavello e 11 guariti

Brindisispaccio
Ceglie Messapica, nasconde dosi di cocaina nel muretto a secco: arrestato 49enne

BatCoronavirus
Andria, Michele e il virus, torna a casa dopo due mesi: «Ho rivisto la luce»

Barisanità
Fase 2, attivate prime 4 Unità assistenza domiciliare in provincia Bari

MateraIniziativa
Scanzano, raccolte 10mila firma per stop ad attività petrolifere

Foggiail colpo
Foggia, bandito con mascherina rapina sportello Credem e fugge con 3.500 euro

Leccela sentenza
Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne Lo sfogo:«Fatto squallido»

Rome

270,000 firms risk shutting down - Confcommercio (5)

Tourism in crisis,only 20% Italians will take holiday- retailers

Rome, May 13 - Some 270,000 businesses risk shutting down in Italy due to the coronavirus, with the loss of 420,000 jobs, retail association Confcommercio said Wednesday. "Operators have run out of patience, we've seen nothing apart from the 600 euros (government subsidy)", said the association in a Lower House hearing. The tourist season, it added, will register "huge" losses seeing that, with the exception of people who have second homes, only 20% of Italians will be able to go on holiday. It said tourism sector losses could be in the region of 120 billion euros from now until the end of 2020.

