Thursday will be day of prayer for all religions says pope (5)

Vatican City, May 13 - Thursday will be a day of prayer for all religions, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. He said he had agreed to a request from the High Committee on Human Fraternity. "Let us unite to ask the Lord to save the world from the pandemic," said Francis. "Prayer belongs to all: to the people of all religions, and probably also to those who do not press any (religion), and it is born in the secret of ourselves, in that inner place that spiritual authors often call 'heart'".