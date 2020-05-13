Govt was slow to act on facemask price - Federfarma (7)

Rome, May 13 - The government was slow to introduce a controlled price on facemasks, Federfarma pharmaceutical group chief Marco Cossolo told Italian radio on Wednesday. "It was right to impose a government-controlled price for masks but it would have been right to impose it beforehand and not with the market already running," he said. "Because it is clear that, with the market already in course, the mechanism does not work". Cossolo was commenting on a shortage of facemasks in Italian pharmacies. He said Federfarma had requested a controlled price on March 7, but the price of 50 cents plus VAT, 61 cents, was only introduced on April 28, when extraordinary emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri signed an ordinance.