Likely to be able to move between regions from June 1-Sileri

Rome, May 13 - Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said Wednesday he thought it would be "possible" for Italians to move from region to region from June 1 amid phase two of the coronavirus emergency. "I think that from June 1 there will be the possibility of moving from one region to another," he said on Radio Capital, saying movement might even be allowed out of Lombardy, by far the worst-hit region. "We will take a step forward from May 18, of that I am sure, and by the end of the month there will be greater freedom". At the moment, he underscored, there are 12 regions with fewer than 12 infected with the virus, but "Italy is still in a period of convalescence". From May 18, he added, a limit on visiting only relatives could be lifted, making it possible to meet friends, and it may be possible to travel to second homes.