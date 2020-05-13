Mercoledì 13 Maggio 2020 | 12:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rules for restaurants: no buffets, 4-metres per client

Rules for restaurants: no buffets, 4-metres per client

 
Rome
Beaches open but with precise anti-contagion rules

Beaches open but with precise anti-contagion rules

 
Rome
Conte cabinet set to sign off 55-bn 'relaunch decree'

Conte cabinet set to sign off 55-bn 'relaunch decree'

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1,402 new cases in Italy, deaths up 172

Coronavirus: 1,402 new cases in Italy, deaths up 172

 
Perugia
Girl, 3, found dead in pool of water (6)

Girl, 3, found dead in pool of water (6)

 
Rome

New Elena Ferrante novel to become Netflix series

 
Bari
Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

 
Bologna
Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

 
Rome
Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

 
Milan
Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

 
Sassari
Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Fase 2, attivate prime 4 Unità assistenza domiciliare in provincia Bari

Fase 2, attivate prime 4 Unità assistenza domiciliare in provincia Bari

 
Tarantofase 2
Taranto, 50mila in attesa per le visite specialistiche

Taranto, 50mila in attesa per le visite specialistiche

 
MateraIniziativa
Scanzano, raccolte 10mila firma per stop ad attività petrolifere

Scanzano, raccolte 10mila firma per stop ad attività petrolifere

 
Foggiail colpo
Foggia, bandito con mascherina rapina sportello Credem e fugge con 3.500 euro

Foggia, bandito con mascherina rapina sportello Credem e fugge con 3.500 euro

 
PotenzaLa storia
Montemurro, scomparda da 45 snni e mai ritrovata

Montemurro, scomparsa da 45 anni e mai ritrovata

 
Leccela sentenza
Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

 
Brindisial Perrino
Asl Brindisi: rubati 48 kit di reagenti per i tamponi da laboratorio analisi ospedale

Asl Brindisi: rubati 48 kit di reagenti per i tamponi da laboratorio analisi ospedale

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

 

i più letti

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Puglia, dati sempre bassi: 10 casi in un giorno (7 nel Barese) a una settimana dall'avvio della Fase 2. Altri 5 decessi

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne Lo sfogo:«Fatto squallido»

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne. Lo sfogo: «Fatto squallido»

Rome

Beaches open but with precise anti-contagion rules

Bookings necessary to enter establishments - INAIL-ISS document

Beaches open but with precise anti-contagion rules

Rome, May 13 - Italy's beaches will be able to open but with precise rules to minimize the risk of coronavirus contagion, according to a document drafted by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and workplace accident insurance agency INAIL. Bookings. In order to make it possible to limit access to beach establishments to a set number of people, the document recommends "obligatory bookings, including for time periods during the day. "The use of fast payment systems, with contactless cards or apps/web portals, is also recommended. "The routes to enter and exit should also be differentiated, where possible, with clear signage". No Pools. The use of swimming pools within the establishments will be banned. "Play-sporting activities that can cause gatherings and group games should be avoided and, for the same reason, the use of any swimming pools within the establishments should be forbidden," it said. Social Distancing. The document also said that "surveillance of the social-distancing rules among children must be guaranteed". Deck chairs and beach beds not positioned under a sun umbrella must be arranged a certain distance apart. The minimum distance between rows of sun umbrellas will be five metres and it will be 4.5 metres for those in the same row. Deck chairs and beach beds will have to be least two metres apart, with the only exception being for members of the same family or people who live together. Hygiene. In any case, it will be necessary to make sure all surfaces are hygienized before the facilities are allocated to a new user, including during the same day. Cabins. As for the beach cabins "promiscuous use should be banned, except for members of the same family or people who share the same residence". Toilets and Showers. It said that social distancing of at least two metres should be respected in toilets and showers "unless barriers separate units". Local Rules. As for beaches that are free for everyone to enter and are not managed by establishments, "the methods of access and use must be set locally, identifying the most effective and suitable rules" bearing in mind their specific characteristics.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati