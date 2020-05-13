Mercoledì 13 Maggio 2020 | 09:55

Rome
Conte cabinet set to sign off 55-bn 'relaunch decree'

Rome
Coronavirus: 1,402 new cases in Italy, deaths up 172

Perugia
Girl, 3, found dead in pool of water (6)

Rome

Bari
Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

Bologna
Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

Rome
Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

Milan
Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

Sassari
Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

Rome
Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

Rome
Facemask price to stay 61 cents Arcuri says amid row (4)

Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

BariCoronavirus
Bari, al via sanificazione strade con gli idranti della Polizia

FoggiaCriminalità
Cerignola. Assalto al Tir sulla A16. Camionista sequestrato e rilasciato. Recuperati mezzo pesante e refurtiva trasportata

Materal'ordinanza
Montalbano Jonico, calci, pugni e schiaffi contro coppia fidanzati: arrestati fratelli violenti

TarantoIl gesto
Città cinese dona 40mila mascherine a 29 comuni jonici

Leccela sentenza
Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

Brindisial Perrino
Asl Brindisi: rubati 48 kit di reagenti per i tamponi da laboratorio analisi ospedale

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, ancora un contagio nelle ultime 24 ore su 834 tamponi

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

Rome

Ruling majority reaches agreement on migrants, coverage

Rome, May 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet is expected to sign off a 55-billion-euro decree with measures to 'relaunch' Italy after the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency on Wednesday. This should be possible after the parties supporting Conte's government finally reached an agreement on financial coverage and the regularization of undocumented migrants working as farm hands and carers. The package features 10 billion euros for the CIG benefit for furloughed workers, six billion for small and medium-sized enterprises, four billion to cut the IRAP business tax, five billion for the health sector and security, 2.5 billion for culture and tourism and two billion to enable businesses to make workplaces safe.

