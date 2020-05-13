Conte cabinet set to sign off 55-bn 'relaunch decree'
Rome
13 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet is expected to sign off a 55-billion-euro decree with measures to 'relaunch' Italy after the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency on Wednesday. This should be possible after the parties supporting Conte's government finally reached an agreement on financial coverage and the regularization of undocumented migrants working as farm hands and carers. The package features 10 billion euros for the CIG benefit for furloughed workers, six billion for small and medium-sized enterprises, four billion to cut the IRAP business tax, five billion for the health sector and security, 2.5 billion for culture and tourism and two billion to enable businesses to make workplaces safe.
