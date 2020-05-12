Girl, 3, found dead in pool of water (6)

Martedì 12 Maggio 2020 | 19:43

An autopsy has been ordered

Perugia, May 12 - A three-old girl was found dead in a pool full of water not far from her home in the mountains above Foligno in east-central Umbria on Tuesday and is believed to have drowned. The girl left home shortly beforehand to take some dogs for a walk, family sources said. Police said she may have fallen into the pool by accident. An emergency medical team rushed to the scene but were unable to revive her. An autopsy has been ordered.

