New Elena Ferrante novel to become Netflix series

Rome, May 12 - Elena Ferrante's new novel 'La Vita Bugiarda degli Adulti' (The Lying Life of Adults) is to become a new Netflix serial, the Fandango production company said Tuesday. The novel was published to acclaim in Italy in November and is set to come out in 25 countries around the world on September 1. The new Netflix series, for which singer Emma Marrone has already made a teaser trailer, is expected to come out next year. It comes after the worldwide success of the first two adaptations of the anonymous author's Neapolitan novels, the My Brilliant Friend series. RAI and HBO have just announced an adaptation of the third part of the tetralogy, A History of Those Who Flee And Those Who Stay.