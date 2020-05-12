Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)
Bari
12 Maggio 2020
Bari, May 12 - A 22-year-old Somali man was convicted Tuesday of having links with Al-Shabaab, the Somali militant group which held Italian aid worker Silvia Romano captive for 18 months. Mohsin Ibrahim Omar, 22, alias Anas Khalil, AKA Yusuf, the name of the Nairobi extremist Islamist school where he reportedly became radicalised, got eight years and eight months in jail from a Bari judge. The man, who was arrested in Bari in December 2018, was found guilty of international terrorism.
