Martedì 12 Maggio 2020 | 17:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

 
Bologna
Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

 
Rome
Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

 
Milan
Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

 
Sassari
Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

 
Rome
Facemask price to stay 61 cents Arcuri says amid row (4)

Facemask price to stay 61 cents Arcuri says amid row (4)

 
Rome
Regularising migrants thwarts gangmasters says Conte (6)

Regularising migrants thwarts gangmasters says Conte (6)

 
Vatican City
Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

 
Turin
Chinese facemasks, medicine seized in Piedmont (5)

Chinese facemasks, medicine seized in Piedmont (5)

 
Rome
Piedmont mayor opens school gym to workers' kids (5)

Piedmont mayor opens school gym to workers' kids (5)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccela sentenza
Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

Salento, porta a vetri si ruppe durante temporale a scuola: alunno ferito, verrà risarcito

 
Barila decisione
Somalo fermato a Bari con foto Vaticano nel telefono: condannato per terrorismo internazionale

Somalo fermato a Bari con foto Vaticano nel telefono: condannato per terrorismo internazionale

 
Tarantol'annuncio
Coronavirus, Comune Taranto stanza 8 milioni di euro per la ripresa

Coronavirus, Comune Taranto stanzia 8 milioni di euro per la ripresa

 
Brindisial Perrino
Asl Brindisi: rubati 48 kit di reagenti per i tamponi da laboratorio analisi ospedale

Asl Brindisi: rubati 48 kit di reagenti per i tamponi da laboratorio analisi ospedale

 
Foggianel foggiano
Rodi Garganico, molesta cittadini al supermercato non rispettando le distanze: fermato 23enne

Rodi Garganico, molesta cittadini al supermercato non rispettando le distanze: fermato 23enne

 
Materaeconomia
Opere pubbliche a Matera, parla il sindaco: «In corso lavori per 41mln»

Opere pubbliche a Matera, parla il sindaco: «In corso lavori per 41mln»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, ancora un contagio nelle ultime 24 ore su 834 tamponi

Coronavirus Basilicata, ancora un contagio nelle ultime 24 ore su 834 tamponi

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti
4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa VIDEO

Bari

Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

22-year-old gets eight years and eight months in jail

Somali man convicted of links to Al-Shabaab (5)

Bari, May 12 - A 22-year-old Somali man was convicted Tuesday of having links with Al-Shabaab, the Somali militant group which held Italian aid worker Silvia Romano captive for 18 months. Mohsin Ibrahim Omar, 22, alias Anas Khalil, AKA Yusuf, the name of the Nairobi extremist Islamist school where he reportedly became radicalised, got eight years and eight months in jail from a Bari judge. The man, who was arrested in Bari in December 2018, was found guilty of international terrorism.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati