Five women added to the Coronavirus task force

Rome
12 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday appointed five women to the government's formerly all-male task force on the coronavirus emergency. The appointments to Vittorio Colao's force were made in the interests of gender representation, sources said. In the same way, Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli will add six women to his coronavirus scientific and technical committee (CTS).
