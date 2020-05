Raffaele Cutolo release bid rejected (5)

Bologna, May 12 - An Emilia Romagna surveillance judge on Tuesday rejected a plea by Camorra superboss Raffaele Cutolo to be released to house arrest for health reasons. Nuova Camorra Organizzata chief Cutolo, 78, will stay in the harsh 21 bis mafioso jail regime in Parma Prison, the judge ordered. The Naples crime lord is serving life for mafia crimes including multiple murder. The recent release of over 350 ailing mafia bosses and mafiosi to house arrest amid the coronavirus emergency has caused a big row.