Economy risks losing Veneto-sized GDP - Mediobanca (5)

Milan, May 12 - The Italian economy risks losing GDP equivalent to the whole of the Veneto region this year, or 170 billion euros, due to the coronavirus, Mediobanca said Tuesday. The merchant bank said Italy was the worst off in the G7 with a 9.1% loss of GDP in 2020. Mediobanca added that only Web giants, major distribution chains and big pharma would get through the crisis OK, with the airline sector collapsing along with oil companies and fashion groups. It is the worst crisis since WWII, Mediobanca said.