Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti
4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi
Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche
Rome
12 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 12 - Serie A teams will be able to resume training on May 18, the government's coronavirus scientific committee said Tuesday. But they will have to wait "at least another week" to see if the Serie A championship will restart this summer, the committee said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su