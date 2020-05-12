Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)
Sassari
12 Maggio 2020
Sassari, May 12 - A 16-year-old Tunisian boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of raping a 40-year-old Italian woman while she was out jogging near La Maddalena in Sardinia last week. The boy is a guest at the asylum seekers reception centre at La Maddalena. He is accused of attacking the woman from behind and raping her on a jogging track just outside the town centre.
