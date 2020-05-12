Martedì 12 Maggio 2020 | 15:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Sassari
Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

Soccer: Serie A training to restart May 18 (3)

 
Rome
Facemask price to stay 61 cents Arcuri says amid row (4)

Facemask price to stay 61 cents Arcuri says amid row (4)

 
Rome
Regularising migrants thwarts gangmasters says Conte (6)

Regularising migrants thwarts gangmasters says Conte (6)

 
Vatican City
Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

 
Turin
Chinese facemasks, medicine seized in Piedmont (5)

Chinese facemasks, medicine seized in Piedmont (5)

 
Rome
Piedmont mayor opens school gym to workers' kids (5)

Piedmont mayor opens school gym to workers' kids (5)

 
Rome
ESM advantageous for Italy says DG Regling (8)

ESM advantageous for Italy says DG Regling (8)

 
Maranello
F1: Vettel to leave Ferrari at season's end (7)

F1: Vettel to leave Ferrari at season's end (7)

 
Rome
'Historic' Mafia bosses netted in Palermo-Milan sweep (7)

'Historic' Mafia bosses netted in Palermo-Milan sweep (7)

 
Rome
Probe opened into threats against Silvia Romano (9)

Probe opened into threats against Silvia Romano (9)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Valentini sta col Bari «Criteri discutibili»

Valentini sta col Bari:
«Criteri discutibili»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'iniziativa
#BariSolidale: in vendita maglie della squadra per comprare cibo e buoni libri ai ragazzi in difficoltà

#BariSolidale: in vendita maglie della squadra per comprare cibo e buoni libri ai ragazzi in difficoltà

 
Materaeconomia
Opere pubbliche a Matera, parla il sindaco: «In corso lavori per 41mln»

Opere pubbliche a Matera, parla il sindaco: «In corso lavori per 41mln»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, ancora un contagio nelle ultime 24 ore su 834 tamponi

Coronavirus Basilicata, ancora un contagio nelle ultime 24 ore su 834 tamponi

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

Bisceglie, GdF dona alla Caritas vestiti sequestrati in un'operazione anti-contraffazione

 
TarantoLa storia
Taranto, «Dai migranti salvati in mare all’ospedale Covid di Lodi»

Da Taranto ai migranti salvati in mare, fino all’ospedale Covid di Lodi: «Vado ovunque ci sia sofferenza»

 
Leccei provvedimenti
Più spazio a bici e pedoni nella mobilità Post Covid 19

Lecce, mobilità post Covid-19, l'assessore De Matteis: «Più spazio a bici e pedoni»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, massacra di botte il marito. Arrestata per maltrattamenti

Francavilla F.na, massacra di botte il marito: arrestata per maltrattamenti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, nei box 1500 pezzi di auto rubate, da sportelli a motori: sequestri e 2 denunce

Cerignola, nei box 1500 pezzi di auto rubate, da sportelli a motori: sequestri e 2 denunce

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti
4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Coronavirus, Elettra Lamborghini: torneremo alla Fase 1 Covid-19

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. L'Inps tarda sui pagamenti, Regione indietro sulle procedure. I dati: uno su 5 soddisfatto

Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa

Terremoto Roma, paura per il boato prima della scossa VIDEO

Vatican City

Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

Thank you for your service to humanity he says on Nurse Day

Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

Vatican City, May 12 - Nurses are the "saints next door", Pope Francis said in a message for the International Day of the Nurse on Tuesday. "Thank you for this service to humanity," he said. Francis said nurses had been "examples of heroism" in the coronavirus pandemic. States must invest in the healthcare sector as a "primary need," the pope added. "Facilities and structures must be boosted and more nurses must be employed," he said in his message.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati