Pope says nurses are the 'saints next door'

Vatican City
12 Maggio 2020
Vatican City, May 12 - Nurses are the "saints next door", Pope Francis said in a message for the International Day of the Nurse on Tuesday. "Thank you for this service to humanity," he said. Francis said nurses had been "examples of heroism" in the coronavirus pandemic. States must invest in the healthcare sector as a "primary need," the pope added. "Facilities and structures must be boosted and more nurses must be employed," he said in his message.
