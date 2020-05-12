Chinese facemasks, medicine seized in Piedmont (5)

Boy, 16, arrested for raping jogger (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti
4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi
Puglia, non arrivano i soldi della Cassa integrazione. La Regione: chiuse 33mila pratiche, accordo con le banche
Turin
12 Maggio 2020
Turin, May 12 - Italian police on Tuesday cited two Chinese businessmen in the Piedmont town of Novi Ligure for allegedly importing facemasks from China without the necessary certification. The 600,000 masks were worth some five million euros, police said. Police also seized hundreds of medicines billed Anti-Epidemic Supplies from Zhejiang to Italy. They also seized 40 credit cards allegedly used for the alleged commercial fraud.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su