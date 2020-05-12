ESM advantageous for Italy says DG Regling (8)

Rome, May 12 - Tapping into the European Stability Mechanism's new coronavirus credit line would be advantageous for Italy, ESM Director-General Klaus Regling said in an interview with ANSA, DPA, EFE, ANP and AFP on Tuesday. Regling said Italy would save some seven billion euros, with its relatively high interest rates. This would compare to two billion euros over the 10 years for Spain. Regling recalled that, under last week's Eurogroup deal, every EU country can receive up to 2% of its GDP for direct and indirect healthcare spending in the coronavirus emergency. The only condition on the new ESM credit line is "that it should be spent on the health sector, for direct and indirect costs", he said. "There's nothing more, and there will not be anything else afterwards," Regling said. The Euroskeptic Italian centre-right opposition has said Italy would be placing itself at the mercy of its creditors if it taps the ESM.