Piedmont mayor opens school gym to workers' kids (5)

Rome, May 12 - A rightwing mayor in Piedmont has defied an education ministry ban on school openings in the coronavirus emergency by opening a school gym and play area to the young children of working parents who have no other way of taking care of their kids. Italy's schools are closed for the virus crisis until the start of the new school year in September. Rightwing League party Mayor Paolo Tiramani said he was providing an essential service for the three-to-10-year-olds. Tiramani welcomed about a dozen children into the gym Tuesday morning at Borgosesia near Vercelli.