Probe opened into threats against Silvia Romano (9)

Rome, May 12 - A Milan anti-terror prosecutor on Tuesday opened a probe into the threats levelled against Silvia Romano, a young Italian aid worker kidnapped in Kenya in November 2018 and freed in Somalia Saturday by Islamist militants after she converted to Islam. Romano became a Muslim during her captivity with the Al-Shabaab group and adopted the name Aisha. She has been subjected to hate on social media for her conversion, her failure to speak ill of Al-Shabaab, and her adoption of Muslim garb. On Tuesday a rightwing 'Venetist' town councillor in Asolo near Treviso, Nico Basso, posted a photo of her captioned "Hang her", a post that he soon removed. The post was accompanied by other offensive and vulgar statements against Romano. Romano, 25, returned home to Milan Monday after saying she had been treated "with respect" during her captivity. Turkish intelligence services are believed to have played a role in her release. The Italian government has neither confirmed nor denied that a ransom was paid for her to Al-Shabaab. The alleged ransom payment to a terror group, coupled with her alleged naivety in going to a trouble spot without proper protection, have fuelled some of the insults against her. Italian police said Monday she may have to have some form of protection.