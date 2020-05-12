Martedì 12 Maggio 2020 | 09:43

Rome
Govt okays reopening of bars, restaurants next week

Govt okays reopening of bars, restaurants next week

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

 
Milan
Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%

Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

 
Rome
M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers

M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers

 
Milan
50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

 
Rome

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++

 
Como
Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

 
Rome
Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

 
Rome
Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

 

calcio
Bari, « Vogliamo tornare in campo per giocarci la promozione»

Bari, « Vogliamo tornare in campo per giocarci la promozione»

 

LecceSanità
Lecce, «Dea chiuso? È una fake news»

Coronavirus Lecce, parla la Asl: «Dea chiuso? È una fake news»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, nei box 1500 pezzi di auto rubate, da sportelli a motori: sequestri e 2 denunce

Cerignola, nei box 1500 pezzi di auto rubate, da sportelli a motori: sequestri e 2 denunce

 
Potenzail blitz
Potenza, blitz polizia contro spaccio di eroina e cocaina in città: 23 misure cautelari

Potenza, smantellata fitta rete di spaccio eroina e cocaina: 22 arresti tra italiani e nigeriani

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, rinviata al 2021 regata velica Brindisi-Corfù

Coronavirus, rinviata al 2021 regata velica Brindisi-Corfù

 
BatTragedia sfiorata
Barletta, investe bambino e fugge: caccia al pirata della strada

Barletta, minore investe con lo scooter bimbo di 10 anni: prima fugge poi si presenta ai vigili

 
Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

 
Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

 
MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

 

Rome

Govt okays reopening of bars, restaurants next week

Conte executive agrees to regions' demands

Govt okays reopening of bars, restaurants next week

Rome, May 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has agreed to demands from Italy's regions for an acceleration of phase two of the coronavirus emergency. As a result, regional governments will be able to give the OK for bars, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers and beauty parlours to open from Monday, May 18. According to the government's previous plan, these businesses were not to be allowed to open until June 1. But now it will be possible for them to open on Monday when Italy's other shops are set to reopen too. The central government, however, will be able to intervene if there is a new upswing in COVID-19 contagions.

