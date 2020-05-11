Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 21:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

 
Milan
Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%

Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

 
Rome
M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers

M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers

 
Milan
50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

 
Rome

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++

 
Como
Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

 
Rome
Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

 
Rome
Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

 
Bergamo
Lower-tier soccer player, 19, dies of aneurism (6)

Lower-tier soccer player, 19, dies of aneurism (6)

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, « Vogliamo tornare in campo per giocarci la promozione»

Bari, « Vogliamo tornare in campo per giocarci la promozione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl fatto
Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne Lo sfogo:«Fatto squallido»

Lecce, blitz di vigilessa «sceriffo» ai funerali di 31enne. Lo sfogo: «Fatto squallido»

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, rinviata al 2021 regata velica Brindisi-Corfù

Coronavirus, rinviata al 2021 regata velica Brindisi-Corfù

 
BatTragedia sfiorata
Barletta, investe bambino e fugge: caccia al pirata della strada

Barletta, minore investe con lo scooter bimbo di 10 anni: prima fugge poi si presenta ai vigili

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Potenza, Intercity Ferrandina-Roma ripristinato dal 18 maggio

Potenza, Intercity Ferrandina-Roma ripristinato dal 18 maggio

 
Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

 
FoggiaControlli della polizia
Cerignola, nascondeva nell'autodemolizione pneumatici e 7 cabine di Tir rubati: denunciato per ricettazione e riciclaggio

Cerignola, denunciato titolare di autodemolizione che nascondeva 7 cabine di Tir rubati

 
Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

 
MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

 

i più letti

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti
4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Taranto, «mozzarelle d'oro» nell'appalto mense della Marina: interviene l'Anticorruzione

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»

Rome

Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

Russia overtakes Italy with 11,000 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus: Italy drops to 5th in world contagion standings

Rome, May 11 - A record number of contagions in Russia has changed the standings of the countries worst hit by COVID-19 around the world. Italy Drops to Fifth. Italy has dropped from fourth to fifth place, behind Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, according to the calculations of Worldometer.com, a website providing real-time statistics about the pandemic. Specifically, Russia moved up the table, with 11,656 contagions taking its total up to 221,344, compared to the 219,814 registered in Italy up to Monday (up 744 with respect to Sunday). USA Top. Top of the standings remains the United States with over 1.37 million contagions, including 4,092 in just 24 hours. Spain is in second place with 268,143 and a daily increase of 3,480. The United Kingdom is third with 223,060 contagions, including 3,877 registered on Monday. Russia Looks to Post-Emergency Phase. Despite the record number of contagions, Moscow is already thinking about how to organize the post-emergency phase. President Vladimir Putin said the anti-coronavirus measures in Russia "have saved thousands of lives" in an address to the nation in which he illustrated the steps the government intends to take to reach 'phase two'. Step by Step. He reiterated the concept that it will be the job of the "governors of the regions" to frame the opening and closing of activities to gradually get the economy going again. The abolition of the restrictive measures "cannot be instant, it must be performed with care, step by step", he said. Putin, furthermore, announced that by the middle of the month Russia will be able to do 300,000 COVID-19 tests a day, almost double the current number of 170,000. Deaths in USA Close to 80,000. As for deaths, the USA has registered 776 more coronavirus fatalities in 24 hours, the lowest rise since March. The total number of deaths in the country is now close to 80,000. In the United Kingdom, the rise in the number of deaths dropped to 210, compared to 246 on Sunday, taking the total up to today to 32,065.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati