Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%
Milan
11 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 11 - The mortality rate of patients treated with hyperimmune plasma fell from 15% to 6% in trials carried out on 467 patients at the Policlinico San Matteo hospital in Pavia with the Mantua ASST hospital. The results were presented Monday at the Lombardy regional government offices.
