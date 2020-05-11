Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 20:01

Milan
Plasma treatment cuts mortality from 15% to 6%

Rome
Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

Rome
M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers

Milan
50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

Rome

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++

 
Como
Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

Rome
Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

Rome
Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

Rome
Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

Bergamo
Lower-tier soccer player, 19, dies of aneurism (6)

Rome
Coronavirus: 6,285 sanctioned for breaking rules at weekend

calcio
Bari, « Vogliamo tornare in campo per giocarci la promozione»

BatTragedia sfiorata
Barletta, investe bambino e fugge: caccia al pirata della strada

PotenzaL'annuncio
Potenza, Intercity Ferrandina-Roma ripristinato dal 18 maggio

LecceLe precauzioni
Tribunale Lecce, riprende attività giudiziaria con termoscanner all'ingresso

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

FoggiaControlli della polizia
Cerignola, nascondeva nell'autodemolizione pneumatici e 7 cabine di Tir rubati: denunciato per ricettazione e riciclaggio

Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Brindisicoronavirus
Coronavirus, a Brindisi 4 contagi in Pneumologia in ospedale Perrino, tra il personale sanitario

MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Coronavirus: in Puglia 14 casi nelle ultime 24 ore, altri tre morti

4 contagi in Pneumologia a Brindisi

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Rome

Coronavirus: Tender for 5 million test kits issued

Commissioner Arcuri publishes tender, will run till May 18

Rome, May 11 - Extraordinary coronavirus commissioner Domenico Arcuri on Monday issued a tender for five million virus testing kits. The tender runs from today until May 18. The goal is to acquire "the maximum number of kits available, including reagents and all the instruments needed to carry out molecular tests on swabs from the respiratory ducts for the molecular searching for SARS-CoV-2", he said.

