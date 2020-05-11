50 testimony from relatives of Milan care home dead

M5S blocks deal on regularising migrant farm workers
11 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 11 - Police have collected over 50 pieces of testimony from relatives of elderly people who have died with the coronavirus in Milan's Pio Albergo Trivulzio care home, investigative sources said Monday. Prosecutors are lining up the evidence from the relatives alongside that of care workers and trade unionists to reconstruct how far the home complied with regional and local health authority recommendations, the sources said. The probe is focusing on the use of facemasks and other norms, they said. The probe is one of many into care homes in Lombardy and other regions.
