++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
(EMBARGOED UNTIL 17:00) Rome, May 11 - An international team led by Germany's Max Planck Institute and including Bologna University has found the oldest remains in Europe of Homo Sapiens: over 45,000 years old, or 2,000 years older than thought, in a discovery also describing modern man's interactions with Neanderthals, and published in the journals Nature Ecology & Evolution and Nature.
