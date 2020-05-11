Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 16:59

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++

 
Como
Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

Rome
Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

Rome
Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

Rome
Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma

Bergamo
Lower-tier soccer player, 19, dies of aneurism (6)

Rome
Coronavirus: 6,285 sanctioned for breaking rules at weekend

Rome
270,000 firms risk shutting down -retail group Confcommercio (4)

Rome
New instant test for HIV kids created at Rome hospital

Brussels
ESM can cover 2020-2021 health spending

Rome
Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

serie c
Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

LecceLe precauzioni
Tribunale Lecce, riprende attività giudiziaria con termoscanner all'ingresso

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, lavoratori ditta Giova da due mesi senza stipendio

Potenzala richiesta
Fca Melfi, «Il Governo sostenga la filiera dell'auto»

FoggiaControlli della polizia
Cerignola, nascondeva nell'autodemolizione pneumatici e 7 cabine di Tir rubati: denunciato per ricettazione e riciclaggio

Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Brindisicoronavirus
Coronavirus, a Brindisi 4 contagi in Pneumologia in ospedale Perrino, tra il personale sanitario

MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Batdalla polizia
«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Como

Near Como

Como, May 11 - A 21-year-old man died in the explosion of the apartment he lived in with his parents at Andrate near Como on Monday. The blast, which ripped through the building and left it in shreds, was preceded by a few smaller explosions which alerted residents to get out. The victim, who reportedly had a minor disability, was also alerted by his father but did not make it out in time, police said.

