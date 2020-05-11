Man, 21, killed in apartment blast (4)

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++
Como
11 Maggio 2020
Como, May 11 - A 21-year-old man died in the explosion of the apartment he lived in with his parents at Andrate near Como on Monday. The blast, which ripped through the building and left it in shreds, was preceded by a few smaller explosions which alerted residents to get out. The victim, who reportedly had a minor disability, was also alerted by his father but did not make it out in time, police said.
