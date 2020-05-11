Coronavirus: 1 'fragile' parent in 7 has lost work - report (3)

Rome, May 11 - Almost one parent in seven in "fragile" socio-economic conditions, or 14.4%, has lost their job due to the COVID emergency, and over half have lost work temporarily, a Save the Children report said Monday. Around one in five children are having more difficulty than in the past in doing their school work and, among kids between eight and eleven years of age, almost one out of 10 never follows distance lessons or does so less than once a week, said the report titled "Let's Rewrite the Future, The Impact of the Coronavirus on Educational Poverty".