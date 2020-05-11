Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

Rome, May 11 - Calls by Italian Red Cross (CRI) workers and volunteers will start Monday May 18 to select a 150,000-strong sample of citizens for the COVID-19 serological test, the CRI said Monday. In all some 190,000 calls will be made to get up to the 150,000 mark, it said. Some 550 workers and volunteers will be employed on a regional basis and there will be a national support structure, the CRI said.