Phase 2: Calls for serum tests from Monday May 18

++ Oldest Homo Sapiens remains in Europe found ++
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, denunciato titolare di autodemolizione che nascondeva 7 cabine di Tir rubati
i più letti
Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano
Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 11 - Calls by Italian Red Cross (CRI) workers and volunteers will start Monday May 18 to select a 150,000-strong sample of citizens for the COVID-19 serological test, the CRI said Monday. In all some 190,000 calls will be made to get up to the 150,000 mark, it said. Some 550 workers and volunteers will be employed on a regional basis and there will be a national support structure, the CRI said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su