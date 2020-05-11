Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 11 - 50-cent facemasks have been sold out by almost all pharmacies in Rome and other cities where they have been delivered while they have yet to be delivered in other major cities like Milan and Turin, Federfarma President Marco Cossolo said Monday. "We're back to scratch on this," said the head of the pharmaceutical companies' federation. He said pharmacies were willing to sell them at the knock-down government ordered price, which translates into 66 cents with VAT included, "but the huge quantities promised... have unfortunately not arrived".
