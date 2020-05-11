Coronavirus: 6,285 sanctioned for breaking rules at weekend

Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, denunciato titolare di autodemolizione che nascondeva 7 cabine di Tir rubati
i più letti
Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano
Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 11 - Some 6,285 people were sanctioned in Italy for breaking the coronavirus rules at the weekend, the interior ministry said Monday. On Sunday some 2,154 people were sanctioned while 23 were cited for false declarations to authorities, and no one for breaking quarantine. Some 72 shop owners were sanctioned Sunday and 20 shops closed down.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su