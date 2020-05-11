270,000 firms risk shutting down -retail group Confcommercio (4)

Rome, May 11 - Some 270,000 Italian commercial and service-sector firms risk shutting down for good unless economic conditions improve fast and there is a full reopening in October, retail group Confcommercio said Monday. The worst-hit sectors include clothing shops, hotels, bars, restaurants and businesses linked to entertainment and caring for people, as well as street sellers and travelling sales people, Confcommercio said. The biggest losses would be registered among professions, with 49,000 going to the wall, and catering, with 45,000 firms shutting down, it said.