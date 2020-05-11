Lower-tier soccer player, 19, dies of aneurism (6)

Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma
Bergamo
11 Maggio 2020
Bergamo, May 11 - A 19-year-old player for lower-tier Italian soccer club Legnano died in hospital Monday after suffering a cerebral aneurism on Friday. Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi went through the youth system of Serie A side Atalanta of Bergamo before being sold to Serie D outfit Legnano two years ago. He died Monday morning at the hospital in Varese north of Milan. Legnano said "our warrior has left us". Atalanta said they were "deeply struck by Andrea Rinaldi's passing".
