New instant test for HIV kids created at Rome hospital

Facemasks sold out in Rome says Federfarma
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, denunciato titolare di autodemolizione che nascondeva 7 cabine di Tir rubati
i più letti
Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano
Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 11 - A new instant test to assess the residual viral load in children affected by HIV has been created by experts at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital. Simpler, cheaper and faster than existing tests, the new one will be able to help anti-AIDS efforts, especially in poorer countries where the disease is still widely present, the hospital said. A study of the new test's efficacy has been published in The Lancet. The reliability of the new test is above 95% and it overlaps that of dearer tests, the article said. The test is also valid for adults.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su