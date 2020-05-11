New instant test for HIV kids created at Rome hospital

Rome, May 11 - A new instant test to assess the residual viral load in children affected by HIV has been created by experts at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital. Simpler, cheaper and faster than existing tests, the new one will be able to help anti-AIDS efforts, especially in poorer countries where the disease is still widely present, the hospital said. A study of the new test's efficacy has been published in The Lancet. The reliability of the new test is above 95% and it overlaps that of dearer tests, the article said. The test is also valid for adults.