Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 13:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
ESM can cover 2020-2021 health spending

ESM can cover 2020-2021 health spending

 
Rome
Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

 
Rome
Industrial output down 28% in March (6)

Industrial output down 28% in March (6)

 
Rome
Deal reached on regularising migrant farm workers (6)

Deal reached on regularising migrant farm workers (6)

 
Rome
Differentiated reopenings as of May 18 says Boccia (9)

Differentiated reopenings as of May 18 says Boccia (9)

 
Rome
Kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Romano back in Italy (8)

Kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Romano back in Italy (8)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

 
Rome
Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

 
Rome
Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

 
Rome
International Nurses Day takes place May 12

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

 
Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

 
Brindisicoronavirus
Coronavirus, a Brindisi 4 contagi in Pneumologia in ospedale Perrino, tra il personale sanitario

Coronavirus, a Brindisi 4 contagi in Pneumologia in ospedale Perrino, tra il personale sanitario

 
Tarantomolestie via web
Minacce e ultimatum alla ex, anche sui social: divieto di avvicinamento per un tarantino

Minacce e ultimatum alla ex, anche sui social: divieto di avvicinamento per un tarantino

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un positivo a Tricarico nelle ultime 24 ore su 350 tamponi

Coronavirus Basilicata, un positivo a Tricarico nelle ultime 24 ore su 350 tamponi

 
MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

 
Batdalla polizia
«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

 
Foggianel foggiano
Apricena, incendio in capannone azienda agricola: a fuoco 170 casse di cavolfiori

Apricena, incendio in capannone azienda agricola: a fuoco 170 casse di cavolfiori

 
LecceL’emergenza
Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

 

i più letti

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Taranto, «mozzarelle d'oro» nell'appalto mense della Marina: interviene l'Anticorruzione

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata VIDEO

Rome

Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

Non-repayable funding, exceptional effort by banks needed - DG

Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

Rome, May 11 - Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco told a Corriere della Sera event Monday that "restarting the economy is fundamental in the second part of 2020 and in 2021." He said "we must put all our resources into the recovery, and all public and private energies." Speaking at the "Italy Generates the Future" event, Franco said "it is essential that credit flows to businesses and that non-repayable support measures are adopted, and to reinforce capital". The banking system, he said, "must strongly support this process, in the immediate term an exceptional effort is necessary".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati