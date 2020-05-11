Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

Rome, May 11 - Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco told a Corriere della Sera event Monday that "restarting the economy is fundamental in the second part of 2020 and in 2021." He said "we must put all our resources into the recovery, and all public and private energies." Speaking at the "Italy Generates the Future" event, Franco said "it is essential that credit flows to businesses and that non-repayable support measures are adopted, and to reinforce capital". The banking system, he said, "must strongly support this process, in the immediate term an exceptional effort is necessary".