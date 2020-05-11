ESM can cover 2020-2021 health spending

Brussels, May 11 - The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund can cover health spending for the coronavirus emergency in 2020 and 2021, up to 2% of the GDP of the country that applies for its credit line, according to the application form published Monday replacing the former Memorandum. The application must set out the details of the health spending up to 2% of GDP. "They may include the part of public spending destined for the healthcare sector, directly or indirectly linked to the impact of COVID on the system, in 2020 and 2021," the form specifies. Premier Giuseppe Conte has said parliament will decide whether to access this new 'ESM lite' which has much fewer strings attached than in the Greece bailout. Loans will be issued over 10 years at an interest rate of just 0.1%.