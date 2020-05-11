Industrial output down 28% in March (6)

Rome, May 11 - Italy's industrial production fell 28.4% in March with respect to February, ISTAT said Monday. Production fell 8.4% in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of last year, the statistics agency said. The seasonally adjusted index was 29.3% down in March compared to last March, with 22 working days this March compared to 21 last. All the main sectors showed big negative variations, ISTAT said.