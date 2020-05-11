Differentiated reopenings as of May 18 says Boccia (9)

Rome, May 11 - Italy's regions will reopen further in the next phase of the coronavirus emergency in a "differentiated" way starting May 18, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Monday. "From May 18 there will be a new phase, which will lead to a territorial differentiation," he told Italian TV. "We are working to get this territorial differentiation to start from May 18. "Much of the commercial activities will be able to reopen, but we can't let activities restart without safety protocols. "If the infections go down, other things will be able to reopen too. If infections go up, they will have to restrict things again. "And responsibilities and duties will be easier for everyone". Governors, especially centre-right ones, are pressing for wider reopenings. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday "we will reopen everything from May 18, even the beaches". Italy eased its lockdown last Monday allowing 4.5 million workers back to work and letting people exercise farther from home. Next Monday, May 18, most shops are set to reopen according to the central government plan which several governors want to hasten. Then, on June 1, bars, restaurants and hairdressers are set to reopen. In some regions bars and restaurants with tables outside are already operating.