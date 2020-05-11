Deal reached on regularising migrant farm workers (6)

Rome, May 11 - A deal was reached at an overnight ruling majority summit on regularising migrant farm workers. Workers will be regularised for six months and there will be stringent tests, according to the deal. The farm hands will only be regularised if their employer makes an application for them, and they will have to prove they have worked in the sector before. The issue has caused tension within the majority with the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party pushing for regularisation and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) resisting the move. Nationalist opposition anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini has said the League will "take to the streets" if there is a general amnesty for migrant farm workers.