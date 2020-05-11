Kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Romano back in Italy (8)

Rome, May 11 - Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped in Kenya 18 months ago, held in Somalia, and freed Saturday, returned to Italy Sunday and was greeted by relatives, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The Milanese Romano, 23, converted to Islam during her captivity and wore traditional Somali Muslim garb as she spoke to reporters wearing a facemask and gloves. "Luckily I'm well, physically and mentally, I'm really happy (to be back), now I just want to be with my family," she said. Quizzed by prosecutors she reportedly said "I was moved often, always with the same captors (in Somalia), there was no marriage or relationships, just respect". She reportedly said she converted to Islam of her own free will. Di Maio said Monday: "Silvia is a young woman who lived 18 months of imprisonment, First in Kenya. Then in Somalia. At just 23 years of age. Thanks to the work of women and men of the State, she is now back in Italy again, in the arms of her family. "And that is the only thing that counts. That intense, infinite, true, and moving embrace between Silvia and her father, mother and sister moved everybody. "Silvia is alive, she is well. Now, please, a bit of respect".