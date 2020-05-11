Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 13:52

Brussels
ESM can cover 2020-2021 health spending

Rome
Fundamental to restart economy in 2020 and 2021 - BoI (6)

Rome
Industrial output down 28% in March (6)

Rome
Deal reached on regularising migrant farm workers (6)

Rome
Differentiated reopenings as of May 18 says Boccia (9)

Rome
Kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Romano back in Italy (8)

Rome
Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

Rome
Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Rome
Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Rome
International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Barispazi verdi
Bari, all'ospedale pediatrico i lavori per creare 3 giardini all'ingresso

Brindisicoronavirus
Coronavirus, a Brindisi 4 contagi in Pneumologia in ospedale Perrino, tra il personale sanitario

Tarantomolestie via web
Minacce e ultimatum alla ex, anche sui social: divieto di avvicinamento per un tarantino

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un positivo a Tricarico nelle ultime 24 ore su 350 tamponi

MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Batdalla polizia
«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

Foggianel foggiano
Apricena, incendio in capannone azienda agricola: a fuoco 170 casse di cavolfiori

LecceL’emergenza
Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Rome

Now a little respect says Foreign Minister Di Maio

Rome, May 11 - Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped in Kenya 18 months ago, held in Somalia, and freed Saturday, returned to Italy Sunday and was greeted by relatives, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The Milanese Romano, 23, converted to Islam during her captivity and wore traditional Somali Muslim garb as she spoke to reporters wearing a facemask and gloves. "Luckily I'm well, physically and mentally, I'm really happy (to be back), now I just want to be with my family," she said. Quizzed by prosecutors she reportedly said "I was moved often, always with the same captors (in Somalia), there was no marriage or relationships, just respect". She reportedly said she converted to Islam of her own free will. Di Maio said Monday: "Silvia is a young woman who lived 18 months of imprisonment, First in Kenya. Then in Somalia. At just 23 years of age. Thanks to the work of women and men of the State, she is now back in Italy again, in the arms of her family. "And that is the only thing that counts. That intense, infinite, true, and moving embrace between Silvia and her father, mother and sister moved everybody. "Silvia is alive, she is well. Now, please, a bit of respect".

