Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 12:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

 
Rome
Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

 
Rome
Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

 
Rome
International Nurses Day takes place May 12

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

 
Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

 
Brussels
Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

 
Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

 
Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

 
Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAmbiente
Rifiuti, il Tar blocca l'«astronave» impianto di compostaggio a Grumo

Rifiuti, il Tar blocca l'«astronave» impianto di compostaggio a Grumo

 
PotenzaVivibilità
Opera. La prima mattonella

Potenza, ecco la prima mattonella del futuro Parco dei Comuni

 
MateraNotte agitata
Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

Matera, torna la febbre del sabato sera: due incidenti in città

 
Batdalla polizia
«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

«O mi date i soldi per la droga o vi taglio la testa»: minacce ai genitori, arrestato barlettano

 
Foggianel foggiano
Apricena, incendio in capannone azienda agricola: a fuoco 170 casse di cavolfiori

Apricena, incendio in capannone azienda agricola: a fuoco 170 casse di cavolfiori

 
Brindisioperazione della gdf
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando e «Cialis» su nave Marina Militare: 5 arresti

Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando e «Cialis» su nave Marina: 5 arresti

 
LecceL’emergenza
Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

 
HomeINFRASTRUTTURE
Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

 

i più letti

Puglia, stabile il trend dei contagi (+27) ma si tona a morire per il Covid: 5 vittime in 24 h

Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Puglia, così il ristorante Covid: percorsi separati, tavoli distanti 1,8 metri e pannelli divisori

Taranto, le mozzarelle d'oro nell'appalto delle mense della Marina: interviene l'Anac

Taranto, «mozzarelle d'oro» nell'appalto mense della Marina: interviene l'Anticorruzione

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano su riapertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria, aperture sicure»

Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata

Elettra Lamborghini lava la sua auto personalizzata VIDEO

Rome

Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

Testing will give snapshot of the situation says Zampa

Coronavirus: Calls begin for serological tests

Rome, May 11 - The first calls to the 150,000 people selected in Italy to undergo serological tests to see if they have specific coronavirus antibodies will be made in the next 24-48 hours. Contagion Estimate. The results of the tests will shed light on what the impact of the virus has been on the population and make it possible to make a statistical estimate of COVID-19 contagion in Italy. Privacy The intention is to subsequently extend the analysis via the so-called immunity test, the launch of which was held up by a problem linked to privacy but the question was resolved by recommendations from the privacy ombudsman. Indeed, the green light for the survey of 150,000 people conducted by the Health Ministry and statistics agency ISTAT came after Health Minister Roberto Speranza made the requested privacy changes to the relevant decree. Red Cross Personnel. The mechanism for the study features a call centre made up of 300 Red Cross personnel, who will start calling the people inserted into the survey and start taking the first blood samples. The laboratories that will analyse the samples in each region have been chosen too. Therefore, people will be contacted via telephone. Blood Tests at Home. Those considered most fragile will be able to give the blood sample at home. Free Testing. The test will be free and the people tested will be informed of the results. If it is positive, a swab will be taken to confirm. The Italian Red Cross will deliver the samples collected to the biological bank of the L. Spallanzani National Infective Diseases Institute. The treatment of the samples and of the data will be exclusively for scientific research. Snapshot. The tests will make it possible to "take a snapshot of the state of health of the Italian people exclusively with respect to COVID-19" said Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa. "The sampling will confirm what the scientists say, which is that 80% of the population has not come into contact with the virus". In the meantime six regions (the first was Veneto and Lazio started Monday) have launched separate serological testing campaigns. The 150,000 national sample (with tests from Abbott, which won the tender, providing them free) will be representative in regional terms and then on the basis of sex, age and economic activity, bearing in mind sectors that are most exposed, such as the health sector. Broad Survey. In total 200 municipalities will be involved: the broad territorial basis will make it possible to reduce the margin of statistic error, according to ISTAT.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati