Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

Bari, «Anziani in chiesa siate prudenti»

Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Carapelle, bomba sotto auto imprenditrice agricola: secondo attentato in pochi giorni

Andria, esercenti rifiutano i buoni spesa: «Il Comune non paga»

Matera, tutti a spasso nella prima domenica della Fase 2

Brindisi, ricettava chianche trafugate nei giorni scorsi: denunciato titolare di azienda

Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

No reports so far of injuries or major damage

Rome, May 11 - Rome got a scary start to the day when a 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the capital at 5:03 am, waking up many residents. The epicentre os the quake was 11 kilometres from the capital, near to the town of Fonte Nuova, at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports so far of injuries or major damage.

