Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, trend stabile contagi (+27): la maggior parte nel Barese. 5 vittime.
Tamponi, duello Fitto-Emiliano
Fase 2 Puglia, Emiliano frena su apertura parrucchieri: «Noi diversi dalla Calabria». Fitto: «Chieda scusa: li ha presi in giro»
Rome
11 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 11 - Rome got a scary start to the day when a 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the capital at 5:03 am, waking up many residents. The epicentre os the quake was 11 kilometres from the capital, near to the town of Fonte Nuova, at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports so far of injuries or major damage.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su