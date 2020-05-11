Lunedì 11 Maggio 2020 | 10:40

Rome
Quake shakes Rome, spooks residents

Rome
Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Rome
International Nurses Day takes place May 12

Rome
Recovery Fund needed ASAP Conte tells State of Union

Brussels
Eurogroup reaches deal on ESM

Rome
EU will only prevail if united Conte tells State of Union (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

Rome
Di Maio proposes medal for dead doctors, nurses, priests

Rome
Coronavirus: Contagion rate under 1 but prudence needed -ISS

Rome
Cops step up phase two controls for Roman weekend

Reggio Calabria
25 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta doctor (4)

serie c
Bari e la serie B, un matrimonio complicato

Barile misure
Bari, «Anziani in chiesa siate prudenti»

LecceL’emergenza
Soleto, è un neurologo l'ultima vittima del Covid nella Rsa

Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, bomba sotto auto imprenditrice agricola: secondo attentato in pochi giorni

BatEMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS
Andria, esercenti rifiutano i buoni spesa: «Il Comune non paga»

Materalento ritorno alla normalità
Matera, tutti a spasso nella prima domenica della Fase 2

Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, ricettava chianche trafugate nei giorni scorsi: denunciato titolare di azienda

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna ad ammalarsi di Covid: 3 nuovi contagiati e un'altra vittima (27 in totale)

Taranto, ministro De Micheli propone 200 milioni: soldi anche per la Brindisi-Grottaglie

'Lady with the Lamp' celebrated on May 12 with shows, tributes

Rome, May 11 - Soldiers saw Florence Nightingale tirelessly do the rounds among the wounded during the Crimean War and she came to be called the 'Lady with the Lamp'. Pioneer. Recognised as the founder of modern nursing, it is in her honour that every year International Nursing Day takes place on May 12. And, with this year being the 200th anniversary of her birth on May 12, 1820, the World Health Assembly declared 2020 to be the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. History. It was clear from the start that Florence would make her mark in history. She decided to heed the "calling" to the vocation of nursing, even though it was a job with little status at the time. Teaching Still Followed Today. Her teaching and her guidelines are still following today in the care of patients and they are at the base of the courses of the Nightingale Training School, which she founded in 1860, and of Noteson Nursing, a 136-page book that has become a cornerstone of the curriculums or nursing schools. Achievements. Capable of dealing face-to-face with the great figures of the time, among Nightingale's achievements was that she was the first woman to be a member of the Royal Statistical Society (and she would also joint the American Statistical Association), she contributed to the creation of Britain's social services and she inspired Henry Dunant for the foundation of the International Red Cross.

