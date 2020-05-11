Florence Nightingale,200-yr toast for modern nursing founder

Rome, May 11 - Soldiers saw Florence Nightingale tirelessly do the rounds among the wounded during the Crimean War and she came to be called the 'Lady with the Lamp'. Pioneer. Recognised as the founder of modern nursing, it is in her honour that every year International Nursing Day takes place on May 12. And, with this year being the 200th anniversary of her birth on May 12, 1820, the World Health Assembly declared 2020 to be the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. History. It was clear from the start that Florence would make her mark in history. She decided to heed the "calling" to the vocation of nursing, even though it was a job with little status at the time. Teaching Still Followed Today. Her teaching and her guidelines are still following today in the care of patients and they are at the base of the courses of the Nightingale Training School, which she founded in 1860, and of Noteson Nursing, a 136-page book that has become a cornerstone of the curriculums or nursing schools. Achievements. Capable of dealing face-to-face with the great figures of the time, among Nightingale's achievements was that she was the first woman to be a member of the Royal Statistical Society (and she would also joint the American Statistical Association), she contributed to the creation of Britain's social services and she inspired Henry Dunant for the foundation of the International Red Cross.